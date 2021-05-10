Sugandha Mishra Celebrates Sanket Bhosale's Birthday; Fans Ask Why Is There A Policeman

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sugandha Mishra, on Monday, took to her social media handle and shared a video to give a few glimpses of her husband Sanket Bhosale's 33rd birthday celebration. In the video, Sanket Bhosale can be seen cutting the cake and offering it to his wife Sugandha. Meanwhile, the video suggests that it was a close-knit celebration as only a few people, presumably the couple's friends and family members, joined them. However, one of the guests in Sugandha Mishra's husband's birthday celebration grabbed the attention of fans and netizens.

Sugandha Mishra's husband's birthday celebration

Interestingly, as the video camera panned to give a glimpse of the decoration for Sanket's birthday, it caught a glimpse of a policeman in uniform standing in a corner. While a few fans dropped birthday wishes for Bhosale, a handful of fans asked about the presence of a cop. Meanwhile, an Instagram user self-proclaimed that as the couple was booked for violating COVID-19 protocols at their wedding, the cop was there for the same reason. However, there is no clarity on why he was present there.

Sugandha and Sanket booked for violating COVID rules:

The newly wedded couple was reportedly booked nine days after their wedding for allegedly breaching the Punjab government's COVID restrictions during their wedding event on April 26, 2021. It was reported that the manager of Club Cabana Resort, where the event took place, had been booked as well. Popular paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram on May 6 to share a post revealing details about the same.

While sharing a wedding picture, he wrote in the caption, “Did they break any SOP rules for the wedding? Were there more invitees?” He further added, “Hmmmm just post 9 days of the wedding #kapilsharma show fame #sugandhamishra शादी lands in trouble. There is also an inquiry on the wedding venue too” (sic). However, neither Sugandha nor Sanket has addressed the issue via their social media, so far.

Sugandha and Sanket's marriage announcement came as a surprise to their fans. For the past couple of weeks, Sugandha has been posting several pictures and videos of her wedding ceremony. She recently shared a video from one of the ceremonies post the wedding, including Haldi, Mehendi and Gruh-Pravesh.

