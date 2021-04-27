Sugandha Mishra Marries Sanket Bhosale; First Pic Of The Couple Shared By Preeti Simoes

On Monday, April 26, 2021, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married in Jalandhar. Preeti Simoes posted the first photo of the newlyweds. Sugandha, who rose to prominence as a regular on television comedy shows, declared her engagement to Sanket earlier this month. Preeti tagged the couple on her Instagram Stories, congratulated them, and added the sticker 'just married.' Sugandha and Sanket were pictured sitting on a sofa, posing for a photo with a visitor. Preeti had previously posted photos from the Mehendi ceremony on her Instagram account. Given the current pandemic, the wedding was a small gathering of just a few guests who had their Rapid Antigen Tests completed before entering the venue.

Sugandha Mishra's wedding picture shared by Preeti Simoes

Preeti Simoes, who has a close friendship with Sugandha Mishra, was present for all the events. On her Instagram account, she posted a photo of the newlywed couple with beautiful music playing in the background. Sugandha looked stunning in a yellow off-shoulder blouse with a sequinned pink lehenga, voluminous hair, and a collar piece. Sugandha Mishra's husband, Sanket, on the other hand, looked sharp in a white and yellow ensemble that matched his wife Sugandha's outfit.

Sugandha's Mehendi ceremony was also recorded by Preeti, who looked stunning in a dark green lehenga. Sugandha and Sanket connected via video call and showed off their Mehendi designs. He also paid tribute to her with a Bollywood album. The couple is completely smitten with each other if their posts for each other are anything to go by.

As per Hindustan Times, Sugandha Mishra had said that she had started searching for her wedding lehenga all the way back in December. She said that she had done most of her shopping online and was very particular about what she wanted to wear for the wedding. Elaborating on her wedding attire, she said that it did not matter to her if she was getting married among 20 people or 200 when it came to her lehenga. She had always dreamed of getting married in a 10kg lehenga and she had fulfilled her dream of having a 10kg lehenga on the day of her wedding.