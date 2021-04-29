Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle Groove To Dhol Beats At Haldi Ceremony | Watch

Comedian Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle recently tied the knot on April 26 in an intimate wedding in Jalandhar. After sharing the first pictures of their wedding ceremony, the two shared a few glimpses from their other wedding festivities. Sanket took to Instagram and shared a video where he can be seen grooving on dhol beats with Sugandha Mishra on their Haldi ceremony. Sugandha can be seen wearing a yellow saree with flower jewelry while Sanket can be seen wearing an off-white kurta to celebrate their Haldi ceremony.

Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosle dance on dhol beats at wedding festivities

Sanket shared the video and wrote, “ado Nachhe Vyaah Wala Munda.” On the other hand, Sugandha also shared the video on her Instagram account along with a collage of her turmeric-smeared face. She captioned it, "Haldi (sic)." After getting hitched, the adorable couple had shared pictures from their wedding while expressing their love before beginning a new chapter. "Your Life, My Rules"," wrote Sugandha while sharing the picture from the jaimala ceremony. Sanket shared the same picture and said, "Aur isee ke sath Teen naam Poore ho gaey! “Sugandha Mishra Bhosale” (and with this, there are now three names.)"

Prior to sharing her wedding picture, Sugandha had posted a picture from her engagement ceremony and her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The couple was dressed matching each other for the ring ceremony as well. While Sugandha wore a lehenga set with a pink blouse and yellow skirt, Sanket was dressed in a yellow jubba. The actress had made the shocking revelation with some love-decked pictures of the two. While thanking people for their love and wishes, the actress wrote, “Thanx for Showering your Blessings and Soo much of Love. Feeling really grateful for your wishes.” Sanket also shared a host of photos from what seems like a pre-wedding shoot and wrote, “Thank you very much EveryBuddy for showering your Lovely Wishes and Blessings. #FeelingGreat #grateful.”

(Image credit: @drrrsanket/ Instagram)