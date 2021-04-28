Sugandha Mishra Shares First Wedding Photo And Teases Hubby With ‘your Life, My Rules'

Popular comedian-actor Sugandha Mishra's first photo from her wedding ceremony with Sanket Bhosale is out. Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale met on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and have been dating since then. The couple tied the knot on Monday, April 26 in Jalandhar and two days later Sugandha took to her Instagram handle to share their first picture as husband and wife with a cheeky comment.

A look at Sugandha Mishra's wedding photo

In the picture, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all smiles while they are exchanging garlands. The bride looks gorgeous in a heavily embroidered light pink lehenga set while Sugandha Mishra's husband is complementing her in a mint green sherwani suit with a light pink dupatta and a beige pagadi (turban). Along with the picture, Sugandha wrote a teasing note for her husband that read, "Aur isee ke sath (and with this) ... Sanket "Your Life, My Rules" followed by a wink and heart emoji. Check it out.

Netizens react to Sugandha Mishra's Instagram photo

Congratulatory messages poured in for the lovely couple with many television personalities wishing them. Actor Gauahar Khan wrote, "yay congratulations god bless" and singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Congratulations khoobsoorat jodi!! Made for each other!!" Many other celebs like Hiten Tejwani, Ranveer Brar, Ridhima Pandit and several others also dropped congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post. Fans of the couple was also quick to shower them with blessings and wishes. Read some of the fan comments below:

A glimpse into Sugandha Mishra's wedding festivities

Prior to sharing her wedding picture, Sugandha had posted a picture from her engagement ceremony and her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram. The couple was dressed matching each other for the ring ceremony as well. While Sugandha wore a lehenga set with a pink blouse and yellow skirt, Sanket was dressed in a yellow jubba. The couple was smiling with joy while they changed rings. Check out the pictures below:

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Jalandhar with close friend and family in attendance. They had their engagement and the wedding ceremony on the same day. Talking about having a wedding amid the ongoing pandemic, Sugandha in an interview with Spotboye had shared that the wedding will take place in Jalandhar, Punjab which is her hometown and it is going to be a very close-knit family affair given the Covid situation at hand.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sugandha Mishra Instagram)

