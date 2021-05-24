Sugandha Mishra Shares Glimpses From Her Birthday Celebration, Thanks Husband Sanket

Comedian Sugandha Mishra celebrated her birthday on Sunday and was surrounded by her family and loved ones on her special day. She took to her Instagram feed and shared pictures featuring her family and also thanked her husband for making the day so special. Scroll along to take a look at the pictures and what she has to say.

Sugandha Mishra shares glimpses from her birthday celebrations

May 23, 2021, marked the birthday of tv presenter and actor Sugandha Mishra, who took to her Instagram account to share a sneak peek of the celebrations. Her post included ten pictures of herself with her husband Sanket, as well as her in-laws. The family had decked up the background with a large bunch of balloons, foil streamers and a birthday banner for the birthday girl, with a couple of cakes in front of her that she posted pictures of while cutting.

In her heartfelt caption, Mishra wrote that she is thankful for her husband who makes not just her birthday but every day special for her. She wrote, “Thanx a lot @drrrsanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day” followed by a bunch of emojis and hashtags. The post has received over 60k likes after being shared on May 24, 2021, and comments are full of love and wish for Sugandha, by her friends and fans. Bhosale also took to the comments under the post and wrote, “My wife, my life” with a couple of heart emojis.

A look at Sugandha Mishra’s wedding

The actor and playback singer recently tied the knot with the doctor and comedian Sanket Bhosale in a lockdown wedding at Jalandhar. Mishra is a native of the city and married her partner on April 26, 2021. She shared several adorable pictures from the various functions from her wedding, including the engagement and Mehendi functions. Take a look at some of the pictures here.

Sugandha’s husband Sanket also celebrated his birthday earlier this month on May 9, 2021, and the former took to her Instagram feed to wish him. She shared a bunch of pictures of the couple and wrote a message for him. She penned, “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket, I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you. U Never Cease to Amaze Me. Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do. U r My Companion, Comforter and friend. Happy Birthday, Hubby”.

