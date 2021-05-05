Sugandha Mishra Shares Glimpses Of Her Married Life With Sanket Bhosle; Watch

Sugandha Mishra has become one of the popular faces on television having starred in a number of hit shows in the last few years. While fans are well aware of her success on television, the actor has kept her personal life out of the limelight. However, she had recently announced on social media that she had tied the knot with Sanket Bhosle, who is another popular comedian on television. Sugandha has recently shared a video on Instagram which contains a few pleasant moments of the beginning of her married life with Sanket.

Sugandha Mishra begins her married life with Sanket

The news of Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle getting married to each other a week ago had come as an unexpected announcement for fans, who have been sending their wishes to the hitched couple ever since. While Sugandha has shares quite a few pictures of her weddings on social media, the recent video that she has posted has moments of the various other wedding ceremonies, which marks the beginning of their married life. With the song Navrai Majhi playing in the background, the video begins with her entry into their house for the first time as a bride.

The video also shows other ceremonies such as marking her first footsteps in the house as a married woman, trying to find the ring with Sanket and the video also shows a moment where Sanket tries to find his name in the ‘mehndi’ on Sugandha’s hand. The couple is seen surrounded by their family and friends, who cheer them on as they begin their marriage. The video took no time in receiving all kinds of excited reactions from Sugandha’s fans in the comments section, who wished them luck at the beginning of their life together.

Sugandha Mishra had made her debut in television way back in 2008 with the show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She is best known for her work in The Kapil Sharma Show and has made several appearances on the show over the years. Some of her other popular shows include Baal Veer, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Drama Company and many more.

IMAGE: SUGANDHA MISHRA'S INSTAGRAM

