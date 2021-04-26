Sugandha Mishra Shares Stunning Pictures From Mehendi Ceremony Ahead Of Upcoming Nuptials

Indian comedian & actor Sugandha Mishra, recently shared a number of photos on her Instagram handle from her Mehendi celebrations. Sugandha Mishra's wedding has been making headlines ever since the actress announced her impending nuptials. Sugandha Mishra's boyfriend Sanket Bhosale is also a comedian and together the two appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sugandha Mishra's photos from her Mehendi ceremony are nothing short of stunning. The actress can be seen wearing a green pastel lehenga with a matching blouse and heavy traditional jewelry. Sugandha can also be seen posing for the camera and smiling for the pictures while showing off her beautiful mehendi. The actress' photos also feature clicks of the mehendi on her feet and calves as it is tradition for the bride to apply mehendi on the feet as well. Take a look at Sugandha Mishra's Instagram post below.

More from Sugandha Mishra's mehendi ceremony

Sanket shared a video from the mehendi ceremony on Instagram Reels. The video is a recorded video call between Sugandha and Sanket. In the video, Sanket can be seen gesturing at Sugandha as she looks good and then blowing kisses at her.

Sugandha can then be seen showing her Mehendi to Sanket to which Sanket also then shows her the mehendi applied on his hands. The song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna from DDLJ can be heard playing in the background. Sanket shared the post with the caption, "Mehendi laga ke rakhna @sugandhamishra23". Take a look at the post shared by Sugandha Mishra's boyfriend below.

More about Sugandha Mishra's wedding

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale are all set to tie the knot, today, i.e April 26. The couple's pre-wedding ceremonies seem to have been conducted. The couple might be getting married during a pandemic with cases on the rise, however, when it comes to health and safety norms, the couple is reportedly taking no chances. According to Pinkvilla, Sanket said that the couple has taken all precautions necessary for COVID-19.

Sanket also mentioned how he was a doctor and because of that, he had taken the utmost care when it came to COVID-19 safety. The couple had taken all measures prescribed by the government in addition to their own extra measures. He also mentioned how the guests would mandatorily take the RT-PCR test before going to the airport and an 'antigen test' at the venue.

Image source - Sugandha Mishra's Instagram