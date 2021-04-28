Sugandha Mishra's Husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale Was An RJ Before His Acting Debut, Know More

Popular television actor and comedian Sugandha Mishra recently tied the knot with fellow comedian Dr. Sanket Bhosale. Sugandha Mishra's wedding pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet ever since they got hitched on April 26, 2021, in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jalandhar. Here is everything you need to know about Sugandha Mishra's husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale.

All about Sugandha Mishra's husband Dr. Sanket Bhosale

The Kapil Sharma Show actors Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently got married on April 26, 2021. Dr. Sanket Bhosale shot to fame with his brilliant mimicry of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. He made several appearances on The Kapil Sharma Show, where his character would be lauded for his impeccable mimicry of the Munnabhai star. The actor-comedian made his television debut in the year 2012, with the reality show titled Laugh India Laugh, and went on to become one of the top 10 finalists as well.

According to a report by Starsunfolded, as far as Dr. Sanket Bhosle's qualification is concerned, he is in fact an MBBS graduate, with a specialization in dermatology. The comedian has been born and brought up in Mumbai and belongs to a family of doctors and is currently 33-years-old. The actor also went on to work as an RJ at 92.7 Big FM in the year 2013, before being a part of television shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Super Night with Tubelight The Drama Company, and Gangs of Filmistan. Other than his television appearances, he also shares vines and mimicry videos on his official Instagram handle and has a following of 572k people on the social networking site.

Sugandha Mishra's wedding pictures

Sugandha Mishra and Dr. Sanket Bhosale took to their official Instagram handles earlier today on April 28 and shared pictures from their wedding ceremony. In the picture, Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale can be seen smiling at one another while exchanging garlands. The bride looked stunning in a heavily embroidered light pink lehenga set while Sanket wore a mint green sherwani suit with a light pink dupatta and a beige turban. The newly-married couple also shared several pictures from other wedding festivities, which took place in Jalandhar, Punjab, with close family and friends in attendance.

Image Credits: Dr. Sanket Bhosale Official Instagram Account8