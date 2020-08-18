'Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta' Cast: See Details Of Actors & Their Characters On The Show

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is an upcoming Marathi TV serial. Ever since the launch of the promos, the show has been earning praises from the audience. The TV serial started airing on Star Pravah yesterday at 9.30 PM. As the show started airing yesterday, a lot of people have been wondering about the Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta cast name. To all the people who are curious about the Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta cast name, here is everything you need to know about it.

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta cast

Girija Prabhu as Gauri

Marathi actor Girija Prabhu will be playing the lead role of Gauri in the upcoming Marathi TV show Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. Talking about her role to Loksatta, Girija Prabhu had said that Gauri is a simple and loving girl. She believes that the real meaning of love is sacrifice. Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta will be the first serial of Girija Prabhu as a lead actor.

Mandar Jadhav as Jaydeep

Popular mythological show Shri Gurudev Dutta fame Mandar Jadhav will be playing the role of Jaydeep in the serial. The 32-year-old had opened up about his role to a leading daily. Mandar Jadhav had said that Jaydeep is an educated abroad boy who always stands against injustice. His character is the perfect example of an ideal son, brother and son in law, he added.

Varsha Usgaonkar as Nandini AKA Maai

Veteran actor Varsha Usgaonkar will be seen on Marathi TV show after a decade. She will be playing the role of Nandini AKA Maai in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. She is a loving mother who hails from a business family and is a bit conservative in her beliefs.

Kapil Honrao as Malhar

Kapil Honrao will be playing the role of Malhar in the show. Malhar is the elder son of Nandini played by Varsha Usgaonkar. Over the years, Kapil Honrao has proved his mettle as an actor in several TV shows and movies. He has been a part of several TV shows like Lakshya, Prema Tuza Ranga Kasa, Lalit 205, etc.

Madhavi Nemkar as Malhar Wife (Shalini)

Popular Marathi actor Madhavi Nemkar’s new show will see her in the role of Shalini in Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta. Shalini is the wife of Malhar. Madhavi Nemkar is known for her performances in several popular TV shows and movies Her popular serials include Swapnanchya Palikadle, Agnishikha, Ya Gojirwanya Gharat, Jaawai Vikat Ghene Aahe, Kunku, etc.

Does the show feature Santosh Juvekar?

For all the people who are curious about Santosh Juvekar in the show, he is not a part of this show. He was one of the lead actors in the play by the same name. Some of the popular Santosh Juvekar’s shows are Vadalwaat, Assa Saasar Sureh Bai, Oon Paus, etc.

