Sukirti Kandpal From 'Story 9 Months Ki' Says That Family Represents Unconditional Love

Television drama series Story 9 Months Ki is one of the most beloved shows on Sony Entertainment Television. The show has been winning hearts with its interesting plot and stellar performances. In the upcoming episodes, Sukirti Kandpal's character Alia Shroff is all set to meet Sarangdhar's family. In a recent interaction, Sukirti talked about how enjoyed shooting these scenes and how much her own family has supported her throughout her career.

Sukirti Kandpal talks about having a family and their unconditional love

Sukirti Kandpal features in the show Story 9 Months Ki along with actor Aashay Mishra who plays Sarangdhar Pandey. The show focuses on the two characters who are completely different from each other and are from different backgrounds. After a failed marriage, Alia decides to raise a child herself. She is a successful businesswoman who has ambitions in life. Sarangdhar, on the other hand, is a writer and decides to come to Mumbai from Mathura and starts working in Alia's company.

Alia becomes pregnant after her IVF procedure and realises that Sarangdhar was the donor. Now Alia wants to get rid of him but decides to go to his hometown as a part of her bigger plan. However, when she meets his family, she realises the importance of one. While expressing her views about the same, Sukriti said, "After meeting Sarangdhar’s family, Alia will understand the real meaning of family and the dynamics of relationships. Alia has never lived with her whole family, so her stay in Mathura with Sarang’s family will help her understand and know emotions between people better."

She added that Alia will get a different perspective on relationships. She added that working on these scenes from Story 9 Months Ki has been quite special for them. She shared, "All of us had a good time, and the audience will witness many sweet and light moments as well. The audience will see a changed Alia after she meets Sarang’s family.” While talking about her own family, Alia mentioned that for her her family represents unconditional love, umpteen sacrifices, pure acceptance and genuine support. "Today, I am what I am because of my family’s unflinching support and trust in me. They are my pillar of strength in all moments of my life. I am grateful to have such a loving and supportive family,” she added.

Sukirti Kandpal's TV shows

Sukirti started her career with Jersey No. 10 on Sab TV. She bagged a major role as Dr Riddhima Gupta on the show Dill Mill Gayye. Sukirti Kandpal's TV shows also include shows like Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Rab Se Sona Ishq, Gumrah: End of Innocence, Kaisa Ye Ishq Hai..ajab sa risk hai and Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls.

