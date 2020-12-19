Sulagna Panigrahi's Movies: Murder 2, 'Ek Adbhut Dakshina Guru Dakshina', And More

Sulagna Panigrahi is an Indian television and film actor who has been seen in several shows and movies. She made her acting debut by playing the lead role in the television serial Amber Dhara. She has acted in many TV shows and made her Bollywood debut in Mukesh Bhatt’s Murder 2. Recently, Sulagna got hitched to Biswa Kalyan Rath, a popular standup comedian, on December 9, 2020. Read further ahead to know more about the movies that she was a part of.

Sulagna Panigrahi's movies

Murder 2

Sulagna played the role of Reshma in the film Murder 2. Reshma is shown as a poor college student who needs money for her family to survive. She chooses to become a part-time prostitute and falls victim to a psychopathic serial killer. Sulagna’s performance received positive reviews from critics and fans. She was also nominated for the ‘Apsara Film and Television Producers Guild Awards’ for her performance in the film. IMDb rates Murder 2 as 6.2 out of 10.

Ishq Wala Love

Ishq Wala Love is an Indian Marathi language romantic drama film that released in 2014. The movie stars Adinath Kothare and Sulagna Panigrahi in lead roles. Sulagna Panigrahi played the role of Ovi in the film. 5.8 is the rating for Ishq Wala Love on IMDb.

Isai

Isai is a Tamil-language musical psychological thriller drama film that was released in 2015. Sulagna played a lead role of Jenny in the film. The story is about a tiff between two music composers in the industry. Sulagna made her Tamil debut in this film. IMDb rates Isai 6.4 out of 10.

Raid

Raid is a 2018 film that starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sulagna Panigrahi. She played the role of Tara in this film. Tara was the main informer of the income tax officer, played by Ajay Devgn. Raid has an IMDb rating of 7.4.

Ek Adbhut Dakshina Guru Dakshina

Ek Adbhut Dakshina Guru Dakshina is an Indian film directed by Kiran Phadnis. It was released in 2015. Sulagna played the role of Sanjukta, who was the daughter of Guruji.

