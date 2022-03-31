Last Updated:

Sumeet Raghavan Records Video To Show Mumbai Streets Painted With 'rang'; Seeks Action

'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star Sumeet Raghavan recorded video to show Mumbai streets painted with 'rang'. He expressed his displeasure and sought action.

Sumeet Raghavan, sarabhai vs sarabhai actor

Image: Instagram/@sumeetraghvan, Twitter/@sumrag


'City of dreams', financial capital, 'Maximum City' are some of the terms commonly used for Mumbai. However, cleanliness is one of the major hurdles that affects the city's administration. While the unclear rivers, garbage on the streets are often talked about, a lesser-discussed cleanliness issue in Mumbai and other parts of the country too would be the betel leaf (paan) stains. 

It is a common sight to see citizens spitting paan and Sumeet Raghavan was unhappy over the stains and shot a video to express his displeasure. The TV actor urged the authorities to take action.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star Sumeet Raghavan unhappy over betel leaf stains across Mumbai; shoots video

Sumeet reacted to a tweet which had a picture of the railway tracks in Mumbai, having a layer of red colour between the tracks. The post was shared with the caption of a paan company.

The actor responded to that post by posting a video where he rode his car towards Mumbai North on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli link road.

He zoomed over the paan spit stains, which was there on the dividers and the pillars of the under-construction metro.

It was not just one or two spit stains, but the surfaces were almost fully covered with the stains, as if it had been painted in red colour. The bottom part of the pillars, seemed almost in contrast to the grey colour above it. 

Sumeet used the song title 'Mohe rang de'. He suggested that the people doing so be asked to remove their shirts and wipe it off. The 50-year-old also tagged the Chief Minister's office, Minister Aaditya Thackeray, Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey as well as the handles of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the Mumbai Police.  

Satish Shah, other netizens react 

Among those to comment was his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Satish Shah. The veteran actor felt that Mumbaikars only 'understood the lingo of money' and sought that heavy fines would be imposed for the offenders, or else Sumeet's idea could also be used. 

One netizen shared that it was not just the case in Mumbai, and highlighted witnessing a similar situation in Ahmedadad. In the comments, some praised the actor for taking such a step, but many felt as the offenders continue to go scot-free, but action could prove a deterrent. 

