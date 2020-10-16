Sumeet Raghavan Shares Heart-warming Post On National Postal Week 2020

Actor Sumeet Raghavan shared an interesting post on Twitter. On the occasion of National Postal Week 2020, Sumeet Raghavan shared a picture with a postman appreciating the initiatives taken by the government. The actor took it to social media to also appreciate the postmen who worked hard even during the pandemic. Check out Sumeet Raghavan's post below:

Sumeet Raghavan's appreciation tweet for Postmen

#NationalPostalWeek2020

Postman's are now equipped with 'Know your postman' card. Great to see such initiatives.

Salute to the Indian Post for delivering all essentials and letters to us by taking risks during this pandemic situation.

Happy Mails Day. pic.twitter.com/5hOuUyHn3C — Sumeet Raghvan ஸுமீத் ராகவன் (@sumrag) October 15, 2020

Sumeet Raghavan posted a picture with a postman and wrote that Postmen are now equipped with 'know your postman card' (sic). He was happy about the great initiative taken by the Indian government. Through his post, Sumeet Raghavan saluted the Indian post for delivering all essentials and letters by taking risks during the pandemic. He also translated the post in Marathi, as he celebrated National Postal Week 2020. The Department of Posts, India celebrates the National Postal Week every year from October 9th to October 15th. Along with a picture, the actor also tagged the authorities on social media.

Thank you so very much!🙏

Your appreciation will indeed inspire us to serve better ! — Swati_Pandey (@pmgmr1) October 15, 2020

An official from the Indian Postal Service, Swati Pandey, replied to Sumeet Raghavan's tweet and thanked him for his appreciation. Many of Sumeet Raghavan's fans and followers on Twitter were touched by this initiative. They reached out to the actor for his great work and sent him appreciation.

@rsprasad Well said Sumeet, you made the day for the hard working postman by posting his pic on social media. — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) October 15, 2020

Postmen were always considered as part of the family....



I appreciate your gesture towards the hard working honest men 🙏🏼 — AParajit Bharat 😌 (@AparBharat) October 15, 2020

I could see Mr Postman being so happy with this gratitude shown by you Sumeet in this picture . A smile to the person who brings smile to all , travelling all day long in hot, or cold season , making sure that letter reaches it's destination on time . Salute to all Postmen ❤️ — Dr Madhuri Arora (@MadhuriArora8) October 15, 2020

This postman kaka has been delivering letters in Vile Parle for many years now. Kind and a jolly fellow. — Devesh Bagul | देवेश बागूल (@DevBa11) October 15, 2020

One Twitter user wrote that postmen were always considered as a part of the family, appreciating the actor's gesture towards the hardworking man. One Twitter user also wrote that he could see how the postman in the picture was happy with the gratitude shown towards him. Saluting the postman, the user wrote that the actor had managed to make the person smile who brings a smile to all, travelling all day long in the hot or cold season, making sure the letter reaches its destinations. One of Sumeet Raghavan's follower also wrote that the Postman seen in the picture had been delivering letters in Vile Parle for many years, and it was good to see him smiling.

