Sumeet Vyas And Ekta Kaul's Son Ved Takes 1st Step Trying To Save Hema Malini In 'Sholay'

TV actor Ekta Kaul gave birth to her son Ved on June 4 last year and is thoroughly enjoying motherhood. The actor from Mere Angne Mein is known for posting adorable pictures of her baby boy on the internet. Ekta enjoys capturing her baby, whether it's dropping her little boy's cute videos or showing a glimpse of their playtime. The actor recently posted a cute video of Ved watching the classic film Sholay. The little baby can also be seen walking upon seeing Hema Malini in the shot where she is crying out for help as she is captured by Gabbar.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas' son takes his first steps

Ekta Kaul’s Instagram post had Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra tagged in the video. In the caption, she wrote: “Dear @dreamgirlhemamalini Mam I never knew Ved will take his first 3 steps trying to save you from Gabbar! Ved started shouting when he saw you crying for help in the film and that's what I wanted to record but I got surprised to see he dint only shout but started walking towards the screen to save you. @amitabhbachchan sir and @aapkadharam sir In case you need another member in your team next time, just know he’s ready.. Sharing his first steps with all of you. #ved.”

She credited the senior actor for her little son's first three moves in rescuing her (Hema Malini) from Gabbar. The new mum said that she wanted to record her son screaming, but to her surprise, he started walking towards the screen when he saw the actor crying for help. She also stated that Hema Malini's co-stars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra can seek assistance from her toddler if they so desired. The actor's son takes a few steps towards the TV before falling down and then being caught by a woman in the video.

Ekta Kaul’s friends and fans commented on the video of her and Sumeet Vyas’ sons first steps, congratulating the new parents. People commented saying that their child had chosen a truly iconic moment to take his first steps. Others commented blessing the child on his first step. Yet others said that the whole scene was truly hilarious. Most people commented using emojis that ranged from the heart emoji to the blessing hands emoji. The video has received 65.5k views and still counting.

Promo image source: Sumeet Vyas Instagram

