Sumeet Vyas Holds On To ‘positive Attitude’ After Contracting COVID-19

Sumeet Vyas is currently under home quarantine after he confirmed on social media that he has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Tripling actor recently took to Instagram to share two selfies of himself casually dressed in a white graphic print t-shirt with the caption, "Positive attitude"

Sumeet Vyas holds on to "positive attitude"

Netizens react to Sumeet Vyas' Instagram post

Celebs like Jatin Sarna, Kubbra Sait, and Eisha Chopra chimed in on the actor's post and sent good wishes to him. Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur sent her well wishes by commenting, "Sending you lots of negativity" followed by an evil eye emoji. Fans of the actor also dropped in their get well soon wishes and asked him to take care of himself. Read some of the comments on Sumeet Vyas' Instagram post below.

Sumeet Vyas tests COVID-19 positive

On Sunday, April 17, Sumeet Vyas confirmed that he has been tested positive for Covid-19 and shared that he is under home quarantine and is taking all the necessary precautions prescribed by doctors. His post was reverted with a lot of love and get well soon wishes by his fans and celebrities like Saqib Saleem, Amol Parashar, Goldie Behl, Suniel Grover, and many others.

About Sumeet Vyas' movies and television shows

Sumeet Vyas is most popularly known for his character Mickey in TVF's web series Permanent Roommates. He has also been a part of several other shows including Tripling, Official Chukyagiri, Kasamh Se, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein among others. He has also featured in a handful of Bollywood movies. Some of his most notable performances are English Vinglish, Parched, Veere Di Wedding, Made in China and Ribbon.

He was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar web series 1962: The War In the Hills which released this year. He was also seen in Amazon Prime Video's anthology film Unpaused which revolved around the stories of people whose lives have been impacted by the pandemic. Other than being an actor, Sumeet Vyas has also been the co-writer for TVF's Permanent Roommates and Tripling among others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Sumeet Vyas Instagram)