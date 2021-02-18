Sumit Arora To Play A Lawyer In SAB TV's Quirky Show 'Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai'

SAB TV is back with a new season of Jijaji Chhat Par Hai but with a twist. The new season is called Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. According to TellyChakkar, the sequel will star actor Sumit Arora who was previously seen in the SAB TV show Chidiya Ghar.

Sumit Arora bags a role in Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai

Actor Sumit Arora is popularly known for his role of Gomukh Kesari Narayan in Chidiyan Ghar on SAB TV. He was also seen in the show Lapatagunj which aired on the same channel. The actor recently bagged a role in the SAB TV show's sequel Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii hai. However, the name character of the actor hasn't been revealed yet but he did feature in the teaser video. He was seen playing the role of a lawyer hired by Shubhashish Jha aka Jijaji.

Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai plot will revolve around 2 families and their dispute over a haunted house. The show showcases a ghost who is staying in their house. The families are unaware of the ghost and will have some humorous incidents as they try to find out about her. The show has a new set of the cast except for Hiba Nawab and Shubhashish Jha. Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai cast also features Anup Upadhyay, Soma Rathod, Sucheta Khanna, Jitu Shivhare and Firoz Khan. Hiba will be seen playing the lead role. Whereas Anup Upadhyay and Soma Rathod will be seen playing Elaichi's parents. The show is produced by Edit II Productions and is said to premiere on March 15.

Sumit Arora on the work front

Sumit Arora recently wrote the screenplay of the film Ginny weds Sunny which premiered on Netflix. The movie features Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. The plot revolves around Sunny who gets rejected by Ginny for an arranged marriage. He teams up with her mother to make her fall in love with her. He was seen in several other films like Money hai toh Honey hai, Dostana and Telugu film Vankaya Fry.

