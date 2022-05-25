Sumona Chakravarti Breaks Silence On Wedding Rumours With Kajol's Cousin; Issues Statement

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti finally broke her silence over the reports claiming that she is set to tie the knot soon. The actor was recently embroiled in rumours that suggested that she is going to marry actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji's cousin Samrat Mukerji. The reports started circulating with pictures of Chakravarti and Mukherji together.

Taking to her social media, the 33-year-old decided to address the reports and set the records straight. Check out her statement below.

Sumona Chakravarti responds to wedding rumours with Samrat Mukerji

On May 25, 2022, Chakravarti issued a statement with the caption, ''Post Mortem of Rumours. RIP. P.s If i do get married i will very happily & proudly announce and showcase (my man & the marriage). Cool.'' As the caption suggested, the actor refuted the rumours and slammed such reports for circulating the rumours every year around her personal affairs.

In her statement, she asked the tabloids to not take interest in her personal life. The actor also affirmed that she would make an official announcement when she decides to tie the knot. Chakravarti wrote,

''Dear tabloids, thank you for taking interest in my personal life but it really isn’t necessary; I’m not getting married. You’ll like to keep circulating my wedding rumours every year very diligently. Who I date/marry/ live with…is my personal business & if I ever feel like sharing, I will. Until then, I request all to please stop speculating, it’s an earnest request. Thank you.''

More about Sumona Chakravarti

After appearing in Indian television serials like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, the actor rose to fame with her stint in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, the Sony channel talk show completed finishing its final episode. Sharing a glimpse into the same, the actor posted a video of her getting ready and credited her makeup team for making her 'pretty' every day.

''Before & After of me…for the finale episode of #TKSS Also these 2 hooman of mine @hairbyshardajadhav & @rameshpanda.mua have been with me forever! Thank u for making me look pretty always!

Since I had to be myself on the show, I decided to wear my favourite attire - Sari - from my personal collection,'' Chakravarti wrote.

Image: Instagram/@sumonachakravarti