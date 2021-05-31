Sumona Chakravarti Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', Thanks Her Fans

Sumona Chakravarti recently took to her Instagram account to share pictures from the time when she was a part of the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. While celebrating 10 years of the show, Sumona penned down a note about how the show made her famous and how the character she played is close to her heart. In the post, she added pictures with the co-stars as well as a collage from one of the parties. Check it out.

Sumona Chakravarti celebrates 10 years of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

In the caption, she talked about how the show made her a household name. She further thanked the fans for their love and support. It reads, "Happy 10th Anniversary to a show that catapulted me into a household name. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

A show that gave me my due as an actor, made me popular. BALH is my claim to fame."

Further talking about her character she said, "My role of Natasha/Nutz/choti remains closest to my heart. What a graph the character had over a span of 3 yrs. A show that was successful because of the makers, the writers, the creatives, the entire cast & crew. Thank u so much for showering us with abundance of love even after the show got over. #10yearsofBadeAchheLagteHain". The comment section is filled with her fans praising her for the role she played. Have a look.

More about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The show started airing on May 30, 2011, and ended in 2014. It featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The show was created by Ekta Kapoor and is based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel. The story revolved around Sakshi and Ram and how they discover love after getting married. Sumona, on the other hand, played a negative role of Natasha, who was Ram's half-sister. As the show progressed, actors like Samir Kochhar and Amrita Mukherjee played the role of Rajat Kapur and Peehu, respectively. With time, it became so popular that the show was rebroadcasted in English, Tamil, and Telugu.

