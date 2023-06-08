Sumona Chakravarti Congratulates Ashesh L Sajnani, Sonnalli Seygall On Wedding

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 fame Sonnalli Seygall exchanged vows with entreprenur Ashesh Sajnani on Wednesday (June 7). The wedding saw the presence of several renowned celebrities from the industry, including Sumona Chakravarti. The actress took to social media and shared a special message for the newly married couple.

She shared a photo wherein she could be seen posing with the newlyweds. She expressed her happiness on the occasion of her friend's wedding. Sumona is a close friend of Ashesh. In her message, she reminisced about their friendship, which began at a music festival in 2014. She conveyed her best wishes to Sonnalli and Ashesh as they embarked on this beautiful journey together.

Sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Sumona wrote, "Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarakaan!! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall. Heartiest Congratulations u two. Love you heaps n tons! #AsheshFoundSona."

(Sumona Chakravarti pens note for close friend Ashesh L Sajnani and Sonnalli Seygall | Image: Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani's wedding ceremony

(Sonnalli Seygall exchanged vows with businessman Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday | Image: Sonnalli Seygall/Instagram)

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani's wedding was an intimate affair. The new bride looked stunning in a pink saree adorned with statement emerald accessories. Her husband, Ashesh, complemented her attire by donning a white sherwani paired with a pink turban. The wedding witnessed the presence of several notable personalities from the entertainment industry. Karan V Grover, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Poppy Jabbal, Mandira Bedi and Raai Laxmi among others graced the occasion.

