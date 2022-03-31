Actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti, who is currently seen in Sony Entertainment's The Kapil Sharma Show, has been roped in for a new travel show on Zee Entertainment's lifestyle channel Zee Zest called Shonar Bengal. This is sparked rumours that she is leaving Kapil Sharma's show. Republic Media Network got in touch with Chakravarti to seek clarity on the rumours of her exit. Read on to know more.

Sumona Chakravarti on quitting The Kapil Sharma Show

Speaking to us, Sumona Chakravarti refuted the claims and informed that she has not quit The Kapil Sharma Show. She further added that she does not intend to do so and that the new show is a short one month commitment. Further speaking, she also revealed that being a proud Bengali, she said yes for the show as she loves traveling.

Alongside, Chakravarti, The Kapil Sharma Show also features Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh. The show features the comedian, Kapil Sharma, interacting with celebrity guests about their latest films while keeping the audience laughing with his wit, humour and assorted skits.

As per a report by Pinkvilla, The Kapil Sharma Show is likely to go off air very soon because of the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma's other work commitments. It is also claimed by the entertainment portal that the show will return very soon with a fresh season. Sharma has also been offered a film by OMG 2 producer Vipul D Shah. So far, the discussions around it are in an advanced stage. It will be an entertaining film, but the schedule and other logistics will be finalised once they formalise the project.

The report further suggests Sharma recently announced the USA and Canada tour which is set to begin in June and will continue till July, so the team will be busy with that. It further stated that he has a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand, he thought it would be best to take a small break from the show and then return with a new season a few months later.

