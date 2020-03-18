The Debate
Sumona Chakravarti Draws Inspiration From Barack Obama's Call To Help Daily Wage Earners

Television News

The Kapil Sharma show's Sumona Chakravarti got inspired by Barack Obama's tweet about NBA players who donated money to daily wage earners amid COVID-19 crisis

Written By Kashyap Vora | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Kapil Sharma Show

The global Coronavirus pandemic has prompted the film and television industries to stop their shoots to help prevent the spread of the virus which will surely impact the lives of the daily wage earners. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti raised her concern about the same on social media.

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti) on

Sumona Chakravarti got inspired by Barak Obama's tweet

As the Coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll over daily wage earner's lives, various leaders and personalities from several industries have come forward to provide financial assistance. The former President of The United States of America, Barack Obama took to Twitter to appreciate the NBA players' gesture of donating money to the workers who are dependent on daily or hourly wages. Sumona Chakravarti retweeted Obama's tweet and suggested everyone to practice the same in India too. Check out the tweets below:

On the other hand, the Producers Guild of India took to their Twitter handle to announce that they have set up a Relief Fund for the workers who have been affected due to the production shutdown amid the Coronavirus epidemic. Check out their official statement below:

First Published:
