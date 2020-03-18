Sumona Chakravarti Draws Inspiration From Barack Obama's Call To Help Daily Wage Earners

The global Coronavirus pandemic has prompted the film and television industries to stop their shoots to help prevent the spread of the virus which will surely impact the lives of the daily wage earners. Recently, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti raised her concern about the same on social media.

Also Read | Sumona Chakravarti Reveals She Has To Ask For Work, Many May Have Forgotten She Exists

Sumona Chakravarti got inspired by Barak Obama's tweet

As the Coronavirus outbreak is taking a toll over daily wage earner's lives, various leaders and personalities from several industries have come forward to provide financial assistance. The former President of The United States of America, Barack Obama took to Twitter to appreciate the NBA players' gesture of donating money to the workers who are dependent on daily or hourly wages. Sumona Chakravarti retweeted Obama's tweet and suggested everyone to practice the same in India too. Check out the tweets below:

Also Read | Sumona Chakravarthy Has Request For CM Uddhav Thackeray After Proposal To Set Up Aquarium

A shout out to Kevin, Giannis, Zion, Blake, Steph and all the players, owners and organizations who are setting a good example during a challenging time. A reminder that we’re a community, and that each of us has an obligation to look out for each other. https://t.co/cv1RZi9GGL — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 14, 2020

Also Read | Kapil Sharma And Sumona Chakravarti’s Arunachal Pics Look Fun

On the other hand, the Producers Guild of India took to their Twitter handle to announce that they have set up a Relief Fund for the workers who have been affected due to the production shutdown amid the Coronavirus epidemic. Check out their official statement below:

Producers Guild of India sets up Relief Fund for workers affected by production shutdown owing to the COVID-19 epidemic-Official Statement#SiddharthRoyKapur @kulmeetmakkar #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/OGARZbDWxl — producersguildindia (@producers_guild) March 17, 2020

Also Read | Sumona Chakravarti Reveals She Has To Ask For Work, Many May Have Forgotten She Exists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.