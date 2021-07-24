Sumona Chakravarti Hints About Quitting 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; Shares Cryptic Note

Actor and comedian Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the upcoming season promos of the television comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show have sparked several speculations of her possible exit. The comedian portrayed the character of Kapil's wife Bhuri on the Sony Entertainment channel. She recently, took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a cryptic note hinting that she might not return on the future episodes of the comedy show. Sumona shared a post on her IG story on how to 'move on' from a situation.

Sumona Chakravarti won't be a part of upcoming The Kapil Sharma Show season

Taking to her IG story, Sumona Chakravarti dropped a quote from Charlotte Freeman's novel titled Everything You'll Ever Need. The quote reads, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don’t give it a proper chance. Whether it’s a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don’t hold back. If it doesn’t work out then it probably wasn’t meant for you and you’ll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it". "That’s all you can ever do. It’s a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don’t look back", the quote concluded.

There is no official announcement regarding Chakravarti's departure from the showmakers yet. However, in the month of May, Sumona revealed on her social media handle how Coronavirus and its subsequent lockdown had impacted her life and her career in the entertainment industry. The comedian shared a selfie herself post workout and mentioned in caption that she was unemployed. She wrote, "I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is a privilege. Sometimes I feel guilty. Especially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally".

Moreover, several days ago, Kapil Sharma dropped several pictures on his Insta handle. The pictures featured him, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, Bharti Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar. As for the caption, he wrote, "new beginning with all the old faces" with a pair of laughing face emoticons. According to The Indian Express, Sharma will return with the new season late in the month of August.

IMAGE: SUMONA CHAKRAVARTI INSTAGRAM

