Sumona Chakravarti Mourns Pet's Death: "You Have Taken Away A Chunk Of My Heart With You"

The Kapil Sharma Show star Sumona Chakravarti mourned the loss of her pet dog, Rooney. The actor recently took to social media and shared her pet's pictures through her official Instagram handle. She has cast his footprints and framed them alongside his photo. The actor also penned a heartfelt note after his demise. Here is everything that you need to know about Sumona Chakravarti’s recent post for her late pet dog Rooney. Check out:

Sumona Chakravarti mourns the loss of her pet dog

Sumona Chakravarti took to Instagram and shared pictures of herself alongside her pet through her official handle on October 10, 2020, Saturday. The first one features an oil lamp in front of Rooney’s picture. Meanwhile, the others in the series show old photos of the actor alongside her furry friend. Besides the throwback snaps, The Kapil Sharma Show star also wrote an emotional note for Rooney after he passed away.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sumona Chakravarti remembered her pet dog and their memories together. She wrote, “12.5 years... You have taken away a chunk of my heart with u Rooney, leaving me empty, hollow & numbðŸ’”ðŸ’”ðŸ’” My first baby. I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU. Rest In Peace, my Boy ðŸŒˆðŸ¤”. She also dropped broken hearts emoticons with the description. Check out Sumona Chakravarti’s recent post on the photo-sharing platform:

Also read: Sumona Chakravarti Shares How 'Mazaak Mazaak Main' She Spent Eight Years With Kapil Sharma

Also read: Kirti Kulhari Shares Her 'understated Happiness' As She Travels To Dharamshala

Response to Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram post

Within a few days of sharing the social media post, Sumona Chakravarti received more than 98,600 likes and over 1,105 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities mourned Rooney’s loss. Stars like Jennifer Winget, Tanaaz Irani, and Kavita Kaushik, among others, tried to console their friend. Jennifer Winget wrote, “ðŸ’” so sorry for your loss”, while Kavita Kaushik penned, “Oh no, sorry for your loss baby, big hug â¤ï¸”. Meanwhile, various fans and followers shared emoticons like broken hearts, and sad smileys, to express how they felt. Here are some of the responses to Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram post that you must check out.

Also read: Kapil Sharma Shares BTS From His Show's Mahabharat Episode On Twitter, Fans Shower Love

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.