Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up On 'privilege' Amid Being 'unemployed', Battling Health Issue

The COVID-19 lockdown has been a challenging time for the citizens of the country. With Maharashtra being one of the states to impose lockdown-like restrictions, the celebrities of the entertainment industry too have been affected by the halting of shootings. Actor Sumona Chakravarti gave an insight into this phase of an actor, opening up on her 'privilege' amid being ‘unemployed’ and also battling a health condition.

Sumona Chakravarti on lockdown woes

Sumona shared a post-workout selfie and revealed that she had exercised after ages and ‘felt good’. The TV actor wrote that she felt 'guilty' about the privilege of ‘boredom’. She highlighted another privilege which that she was able to feed her family even if she was 'unemployed.'

She also opened up on topics she never shared before, which was battling emotionally against mood swings during PMS. She added that she was also in stage IV of endometriosis since 2011, but good eating habits, exercise and lack of stress was keeping up her well-being.

The Kapil Sharma Show actor added that the lockdown had been ’emotional hard’ for her, and asserted that all that 'glitters is not gold.'

She added that people were facing numerous issues like loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred surrounded people. The actor, however, said that love, compassion and kindness too was needed to ‘sail the storm’. Sumona also stated that sharing such a note was not easy for her as it was out of her comfort zone, but felt it would be ‘worth it’ if she could inspire or bring a smile on the readers.

Sumona, who has acted in movies like Mann, Barfi! and Kick and TV shows like Comedy Circus and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is well-known for her portrayal of Kapil Sharma’s wife on his TV show. The comedy show temporarily went off-air in February this year.

