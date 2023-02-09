Sumona Chakravarti Pens Down An Emotional Note In Loving Memory Of Her Pet Dog

Sumona Chakarvarti lost her pet dog Bubbles two days ago (February 7). The actress-comedian shared a series of pictures with her furry friend and penned a heart-wrenching note. In her long note, she shared that Bubbles hadn’t been keeping well for the last few days and fought through the difficulty until she finally gave up two days back.

Sumona also shared how she lost both her pet dogs (Bubbles and Rooney) in a span of two years. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Bubbles. After 4 days of fighting with all her might, we lost the battle. Bubbles left us last evening 7th Feb’23 at 7 pm to join her brother Rooney in heaven. You never think the last time is the last time. You think there’ll be more. You think you have forever, but you don’t."

In a span of 2 yrs i have lost both my babies. Is there a term for a parent who loses their child? We have orphans, widow, widower… but nothing for a parent. No word to describe at all…???? How much grief can one live with? Not every heartache heals. Time will not heal this wound, it will only push me to live with this emptiness & hollowness till my last breath. Now you & Rooney can cause mayhem wherever u two are, & know that i love you both. Be happy & naughty wherever you are. Om shanti", she added.

The actress ended her note by thanking the doctors who tried their best to save Bubble's life.

The comment section was filled with wishes and prayers for Bubbles. Urvashi Dholakia penned, "My Anarkali. may she find peace & keep tapping her feet & spreading joy like she always did in heaven too." Anuradha Khurana wrote, "Remember they loved u always and they are proud of u."

Sumona Chakravarti's professional life

Sumona Chakravarti made her acting debut at the age of 11. She starred in Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala Mann. She became a household name with her role as Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. She is currently seen in The Kapil Sharma Show and has been working with comedian Kapil Sharma for almost 10 years.