Sumona Chakravarti Pens Note On 35th Birthday, Thanks Her Critics

Yesterday (June 24) marked Sumona Chakravarti's 35th birthday. The talented actress, known for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, took to social media to pen a lengthy post expressing her gratitude and love for everyone. In her heartfelt note, she particularly thanked those who have criticized her, caused her pain, and made her shed tears.

3 things you need to know

Sumona Chakravarti made her acting debut at the age of 11 in the film Mann, featuring Aamir Khan and Manisha Koirala.

Her first television appearance was in the show Kasamh Se (2006).

Her most recent TV series was Dev (2017).

Sumona Chakravarti reflects on 35 years of life

Beginning her message, the actress shared with her fans that her life has been filled with love, joy, laughter, heartbreaks, betrayals, mistakes, and courage. She acknowledged that certain individuals entered her life for a purpose, while others came for only a season. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked everyone who has been a part of her journey, offering love, respect, and compliments.

Sumona Chakravarti's special thanks to her critics

Sumona's reason for thanking those who criticized, hurt, or made her cry was that those experiences contributed to her growth as a resilient individual. She stated, "I have learned how to bounce back, to be vulnerable, and to learn the art of healing. I now know myself better than ever before."

(Sumona Chakravarti shared this post | Image: Sumona Chakravarti/Instagram)

Acknowledging that her journey has been a mix of beauty and challenging moments, she affirmed that it has been worthwhile. Towards the end, she sincerely apologized to anyone she may have unintentionally hurt or caused pain.

Inside Sumona Chakravarti's birthday celebrations

The actress shared a series of pictures from her midnight birthday celebration with friends. The images showcased Sumona cutting her birthday cake while wearing an elegant orange dress with a plunging neckline. She also posted photos of herself enjoying cake in the morning. In the caption, she playfully wrote, "Because I can cut my cake and eat it too, even for breakfast!"

Regarding her professional endeavours, Sumona Chakravarti is most renowned for her role in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, where she starred alongside Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Talwar.