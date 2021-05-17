Sumona Chakravarti Says She Is 'doing Okay' Post Her Revelation Of Battling Endometriosis

Television actor Sumona Chakravarti keeps her fans updated on the developments that take place in her personal and professional life. Recently, the actor revealed that she has been battling endometriosis for ten years now. Sumona took to her Instagram story to assure her fans that she is ‘doing okay’ and also said that she wanted to spread awareness regarding endometriosis.

Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram post on her health update

In her Instagram story, Sumona wrote, “The idea was to spread awareness regarding the health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably”. She also revealed that she was happy after many people reached out to her on behalf of their loved ones who are suffering from it, too. She continued, “Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives...have responded and realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs”. Updating about her health, she further informed, “As far as I’am concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as i can remember. So thank you for all your duas and prayers. Peace and love”.

Image- @sumonachakravarti Instagram

Two days ago, Sumona broke the news to her fans that she has been suffering from endometriosis stage 4 since 2011. She also informed, “A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being”. Reflecting on the current difficult times, she added, “Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred”.

Sumona Chakravarti's Shows

The 32-year-old actor has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show show since 2016. In its second season, Sumona has been playing the role of Bhoori whose happy-go-lucky attitude is loved by the audience. Other cast members of the show include Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Rochelle Rao. She also has starred in several other television shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi, Jamai Raja and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.

Image- @sumonachakravarti Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.