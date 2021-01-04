Sumona Chakravarti Shares Stunning Pics From Her Mountain Trek; Check Out

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has been vacationing in Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh to ring in the New Year 2021. She has been sharing pictures of her from the snow-clad mountains and recently shared snaps from her trek with friends. Read further ahead and take a look at the pictures.

Sumona Chakravarti’s Trek in the Himachal Pradesh

Sumona Chakravarti has been celebrating her New Year with a bunch of friends at the Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh. The actor has shared several snaps from her trip on her Instagram feed to wish her fans New Year as well as appreciation posts for her friends. In a recent post, today on January 4, 2021, she shared pictures from her trek in the valley and had a special message in the caption.

Sumona wrote along with her pictures, ”Notice the effort people make to stay in your life”, and then further added “I love you two very much â¤ï¸âœ¨ @nehakhurana5 & @dushysing” followed by the hashtags #myfriendsarebetterthanyours and #mountainlovers among others. The post has been liked 41k times so far with a huge number of comments by her fans too. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Sumona Chakravarti wishes on New Year

The actor took to her Instagram on January 1, 2021, to share a picture as she posed with a picturesque background of the valley and snow-capped mountains. She wished her fans in the caption of the post which has over 102k likes. She wrote with the picture “Happy New Year. May there be an abundance of Happiness, Kindness, Love & Joy in all our lives. Lots of Love from the mountains”.

Sumona Chakravarti on the work front

The actor who rose to fame with her role in Bade Acche Lagte Hain as Natasha Kapoor debuted back in 2006 with the show Kasamh Se. In the recent years, she has been seen as Sarla Gulati and Bhoori in season 1 and 2 of The Kapil Sharma Show respectively. She also played the character, Manju Sharma, in Comedy Nights with Kapil.

