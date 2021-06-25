Sumona Chakravarti Takes Her First Birthday Special Solo Trip, Shares The Thrill With Fans

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Bhoori aka Sumona Chakravarti turned a year older on Thursday, June 24. On the special occasion of her 33rd birthday, the TV star took to her Instagram space to share how a quote by Freddy Birdy inspired her to take her first solo birthday trip. While doing so, Sumona Chakravarti also thanked her followers for showering umpteen wishes for her via social media.

Sumona Chakravarti’s first solo trip

Sharing a slew of stunning pictures from her birthday celebration, Sumona said, “Even if you may not be much, you are everything you have- @freddy_birdy. The quote inspired me to take my First Solo Birthday trip. Thank you to each and every one of you who took the time to wish me yesterday via calls, messages, Social media. I had the most blissful, joyful birthday chasing sunsets & full moonrise, n just being the water baby that I am. Thank you all”.

Sharing another quote of an unknown person, Sumona Chakravarti enunciated that she has finally begun to understand the universe surrounding her. She continued, “‘If you know your breath you know the entire universe’- Unknown. And i am slowly getting to know mine”. The TV star further elaborated how the ongoing pandemic has changed her entire perspective about life. She added,

The pandemic has changed the perspective of life so much.

“They say that time heals and it does, and as it passes it has made the grass greener on my side, learning to accept my flaws, making them a part of me which i admire now. I am surprised at what has become of me, a life like fete i live, with the demons i take a dive into the realms of my soul, i have this life within which i love and extol”.

- @thalassophilic.tinker

Previously, Sumona revealed her battle with endometriosis through her official Instagram page. She said. “Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for the past few years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me”.

(Image: Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.