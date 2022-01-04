Sumona Chakravarti Tests COVID-19 Positive, Reveals Facing 'moderate Symptoms'

New Year seems to have started slightly difficult for The Kapil Sharma Show fame actor Sumona Chakravorty, who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. She took to her Instagram story and revealed that she has contracted the virus and soon after she got to know about it, Sumona quarantined herself at home and is facing very moderate symptoms.

COVID-19 continues to be on the rise in India, and with the spike in cases in Mumbai, numerous prominent stars of the film industry are also being tested positive with the virus and the latest to join is Sumona. She informed about her diagnosis with a statement and requested people in contact with her to get tested soon.

Sumona Chakravarti tests COVID-19 positive

“I have tested positive for COVID with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you,” her statement read.

Last year, the actor who had a tough time staying at home due to the COVID-19 wave that left the work being put on hold, gave an insight into the phase of an actor, opening up on her 'privilege' amid being ‘unemployed’ and also battling a health condition. Sumona shared a post-workout selfie and revealed that she had exercised after ages and ‘felt good’. The TV actor wrote that she felt 'guilty' about the privilege of ‘boredom’. She had highlighted another privilege that she was able to feed her family even if she was 'unemployed.' Sumona, who has acted in movies like Mann, Barfi! and Kick and TV shows like Comedy Circus and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, is well-known for her portrayal of Kapil Sharma’s wife on his TV show. The comedy show temporarily went off-air in February last year.

Omicron count in India

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern', Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to grapple the country as the case count has climbed to 1,892 with 766 patients who recovered from SARS-CoV-2. While Maharashtra has reported the highest number of 568, Delhi's Omicron count crossed over 382. On January 4, 2022, the Ministry of Health stated that 37,379 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu reported 121 Omicron infections and Kerala reported 185 of the new COVID-19 variant. The states are followed by Rajasthan at 174, Gujarat at 152 cases, Telangana at 67, Haryana at 63, Karnataka at 64, West Bengal at 20, Andhra Pradesh at 17, Odisha at 37, Madhya Pradesh at 9, Uttar Pradesh at 8, Uttarakhand at 8, Goa at 1, Chandigarh at 3, Jammu and Kashmir at 3, Andaman Nicobar Islands at 2, Himachal Pradesh at 1, Ladakh at 1, Manipur at 1 and Punjab at 1.

IMAGE: Instagram/SumonaChakravarti/Shutterstock