Sunayana Fozdar Says 'I Wish I Knew This Answer' When Asked About Disha Vakhani's Return

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most popular shows running on television for the longest time. The show in the past couple of years has witnessed some cast changes which fans have accepted. Sunayana Fozdar is one such cast member who was cast as Anjali, the wife of Tarak Mehta, in the show. However, one character that has been missing for a long time is Disha Vakani who played the role of the iconic Dayaben. The actor had left for maternity leave back in September of 2017 and has since not returned to the show. According to an exclusive by KoiMoi, the actor is currently in serious talks with the makers with her return still being quite uncertain.

Sunayana Fozdar's thoughts on the return of Disha Vakhani

Therefore, KoiMoi reached out to Sunayana asking her to shed light on the matter and to collect her thoughts on the same. It was during this time that Sunayana said that she really wished she knew the answer to that question. She continued to say that she herself is new to the sets and is not sure when Disha may make a return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

She expressed that she would love to meet her fellow co-star but she hasn't heard anything that would point out to her return just yet. She was adamant that they as cast members know nothing about her return or departure from the show and hence they remain uncertain about her return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, the actor pointed out that Asit, one of the makers, will be the right person to ask these questions to. She also revealed that the castmates often ask each other the same questions only to know that each one of them is actually uninformed about her return.

Further, the actor said that she believes that the show is about everyone involved. Sunayana Fozdar stated that she believes that it is the beauty of the show that all the characters seem pivotal to the plot. She continued to say that if a character from the show is missed despite not being present on the show, it only goes to show that the serial is doing well. Sunayana Fozdar also said that no one person can take the entire credit for the show as it is a team effort to make Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successful, according to the news portal mentioned above.

