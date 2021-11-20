Suniel Shetty Takes Up The Challenge To Recreate His Iconic Dialogue From 'Border'; WATCH

Dubbed as one of the most popular Bollywood pairings of the 90s, Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor graced the stage of the popular dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 2 as guest stars. As per the previews making rounds on the internet, the duo had a gala engaging with the contestants showcasing their exceptional talents on the stars' popular songs.

However, one clip managed to bring back several memories as Shetty recreated a scene from one of his iconic movies.

Suniel Shetty recreates Border scene

Taking to their official social media handle, Sony Entertainment Television shared a glimpse into the upcoming episode featuring Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor. In the video, the parent of a contestant challenged Shetty to recreate a dialogue from the blockbuster 1997 war film Border. The actor was quick to take on the challenge and perfectly delivered his dialogues.

His performance was liked by many as the crowd erupted in cheers. Karisma along with the judges of the show namely Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor also appeared impressed by the seasoned actor as they clapped along. The clip was uploaded by the channel with the caption, ''Indian television main pehli baar dekhiye 90s ki blockbuster jodi @therealkarismakapoor aur @suniel.shetty ek saath''.

More on Suniel and Karisma on India’s Best Dancer 2

The duo seemed to have a blast on the show as they engaged with contestants who appeared delighted to meet the seasoned actors. Along with performing their hit songs, the contestants also danced with the actors on the stage. At one point in the show, a contestant's father who works at ISRO challenged Shetty to recreate one of his stunts claiming that it was scientifically impossible to do so.

Not backing out from the challenge, the seasoned actor was seen going on the stage to showcase his abilities. On the other hand, Karisma shared a hilarious anecdote with Malaika Arora revealing that she is very strict when it comes to dancing and performing even at weddings. Moreover, she also shared that Suniel Shetty took great efforts to dance in their famous 'Jhanjhariya' song video. The duo later performed their hit songs on the stage together.

