Sunil Grover Discharged From Hospital After 4 Bypass Surgeries, Informs Hospital

Actor-stand-up comedian famously known for his character Gutthi, Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery. ANI has now reported that the actor was discharged from Asian Heart hospital, where the surgery took place on February 3, 2022, and had an ‘uneventful postoperative recovery’. As soon as the news of the actor’s surgery became public, several celebrities, fans and followers extended their best wishes to him and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Sunil Grover health update

The news about the Sunflower actor's heart surgery recently made the rounds, and the latest update about his health is that he has been discharged from the hospital, ANI reported as per information received from Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai that the actor underwent 4 bypass surgeries. This was done using both internal mammary arteries from his chest. He has now been discharged as of February 3, 2022, and has recovered well. The news agency's tweet read, "Sunil Grover underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery&was discharged on 3rd Feb. He has recovered well, was walking around&doing his day to day activities: Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai".

The actor was spotted leaving the hospital on February 3 in a black and white outfit as he greeted those gathered outside.

(With input from ANI)

(Image: Instagram/VarinderChawlar)