Sunil Grover Opens Up On Reuniting With Kapil Sharma After Fallout

Sunil Grover, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming show United Kachhe, opened up on his reaction to Kapil Sharma’s statement that he would like to work with Sunil again. The actor confessed he is enjoying the kind of work he is doing right now and has no plans to work with Kapil anytime soon. The Zwigato actor has stated in multiple interviews over the years that if Sunil wants to, he would welcome him on The Kapil Sharma Show again.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when asked if he is open to work with Kapil again, Sunil said, “Abhi to aisa koi...ya to pujhwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now.”

More on Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma's relationship

For the uninitiated, Sunil Grover’s fictional characters Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati became immensely popular in the shows Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show respectively. Although the actor reportedly quit the programme, after getting into a heated argument with host Kapil Sharma on a flight. The two never worked together after that incident.

Opening up on his current relationship with the Bharat actor, Kapil told Pinkvilla, “People say I have rivalries. But I have no rivalries with anybody, I am the one and only. Call me egotistical if you will… Ask them why they don’t want to work with me. Yes, Sunil and I had a falling out. But, I’m on good terms with the rest of them (other ex cast members of his show),”

Yet when Sunil was admitted to the hospital the previous year after having a heart attack, Kapil responded by saying that he had been "shocked" to learn of Grover's bypass surgery. Also, Kapil claimed that he had sent Sunil a message asking about his health.