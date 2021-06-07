Sunil Grover Promotes 'Sunflower' In A Quirky Way Before Its Release, Leaves Fans Excited

After winning netizens' hearts with his never-seen-before avatar as Gurpal Chauhan in Amazon Prime Video's Tandav, popular comedian Sunil Grover is returning to his favourite genre of comedy with ZEE5's upcoming web series, titled Sunflower. The Bharat actor will be seen essaying the role of Sonu Singh in this crime-thriller comedy series, and it is all set to premiere on the streaming service on June 11, 2021. Now, ahead of Sunflower's release, Sunil promoted the Vikas Bahl and Rahul Sengupta-directorial in a quirky way and left fans "waiting".

Sunil Grover has a unique way to excite fans about Sunflower

After Sunil Grover's photos with other cast members in a couple of first-look posters from ZEE5's Sunflower surfaced on social media, ardent fans of the comedian-actor have been awaiting its release. Later last month, the streamer also dropped the upcoming web series' trailer on YouTube and announced its release date, which created quite a buzz on the internet. Now, as the premiere date of this show is just around the corner, lead actor Sunil has found a unique way to excite fans about his new show.

The Baaghi actor took to his Instagram handle to share a blank grey picture comprising only a Sunflower emoji and even captioned the post with the same emoji. Soon after his post surfaced on the internet, DJ Chetas slid into its comment section and wrote, "waiting", followed by a clock and red-heart emojis. Furthermore, a fan commented that he'll binge-watch the entire show in one day.

More about 'Sunflower'

Alongside Sunil Grover, the Sunflower cast also boasts of Ranvir Shorey, Shonali Nagrani, Girish Kulkarni, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi in key roles. The web series is both written and helmed by Vikas Gupta, while it is also co-directed by Rahul Sengupta. The official plot synopsis of Sunflower, according to ZEE5's website, reads, "When Mr. Sharma of Sunflower society is found dead, the cops arrive and interrogate the neighbours. In a society full of quirky characters, who must have killed Sharma and why?".

