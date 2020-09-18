Sunil Grover Posts Funny Makeup Tricks As Topi Bahu In 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Parody

Comedian Sunil Grover has come up with yet another re-creation of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Gopi Bahu as Topi Bahu. After recreating the iconic 'laptop washing' scene from the hit soap opera, Grover's latest re-creation which takes a humorous dig at Gopi Bahu is all things hilarious. In the rib-tickling gag for Star Bharat's Gangs of Filmistan, Topi Bahu shares her hysterical makeup routine with the viewers.

Sunil Grover as Topi Bahu becomes the new obsession of the internet

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been trending across social media platforms lately. It all started after Yashraj Mukhate converted a scene from the soap opera into a catchy rap song. Soon, several creators took the lead and shared quirky videos by taking references from the hit television show.

Now, joining the bandwagon is the popular comedian Sunil Grover, who drew inspiration from the innocence of Gopi Bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and gave it a hilarious twist as Topi Bahu. A couple of days back, Sunil as Topi Bahu recreated Giaa Manek's iconic laptop washing scene from the daily soap, which instantly went viral. Now, he has come up with yet another chucklesome video, showcasing the hysterical makeup routine of Topi Bahu.

In the video, Topi Bahu is seen painting on a piece of paper with lipstick, eyeshadow and mascara. Then, she presses her face onto the paper to reveal a dolled-up Topi Bahu. Similarly, she then paints a stroke of Sindoor on another paper and presses her face onto it to round up her makeup look.

In addition to that, she then decided to jump into the washing machine to wash her clothes. However, the full episode of Sunil Grover's funny re-creation of Gopi Bahu will air on Star Bharat tonight at 8 p.m. on Gangs of Filmistan. Sharing a small video clip from tonight's episode on his Instagram handle, Grover captioned it, "Topi bahu aapka sath nibhayegi".

Meanwhile, after receiving an overwhelming response from the masses, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is finally coming up with a highly-anticipated second season. The makers of the show also recently released the promo of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee. The show is said to air its first episode on October 24, 2020. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

