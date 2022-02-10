Sunil Grover Thanks Fans For Love And Prayers, Says He's Healing After Heart Surgery

Actor-stand-up comedian famously known for his character Gutthi, Sunil Grover was in the news after he underwent heart surgery. Several updates about his health surfaced online and fans and followers of the actor sent him their best during his health crisis. Grover took to his Twitter account on Thursday and penned down a note of gratitude as he thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes.

The actor headed to his Twitter account and gave his fans an update about his health and mentioned that his treatment went well and he is now recovering. He also thanked everyone who prayed for him and sent him their best. He thanked them in a creative way as he wrote, "Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (The treatment went well, I am now healing. I have gratitude for all those who prayed for me)"

Sunil Grover's heart surgery

The latest update about the actor's health mentioned that he had was discharged from Asian Heart hospital on 3 February 2022. ANI reported that the Sunflower actor underwent four bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from his chest. They mentioned that he had an ‘uneventful postoperative recovery' and was walking around performing his daily tasks.

Ali Asgar, who worked with the actor on the sets of Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, recently mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that it was was 'extremely shocking' for him when he heard the news about Grover's health. He mentioned that he thought it was 'fake news', as the actor is extremely 'fit and active' for his age. Several other actors including Simi Garewal and a number of fans sent their best for the actor after the news about his health surfaced online.

