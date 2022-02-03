Sunil Grover To Be Discharged From Hospital After Successful Heart Surgery: Report

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover recently underwent heart surgery in Mumbai’s hospital. The actor, known for playing the role of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma Show, is recovering from the surgery. Now, as per the latest development, the doctors of the Asian Heart institute revealed that he will be discharged today.

Earlier, paparazzi account Viral Bhayani had shared the information about the actor who underwent heart surgery. The account even revealed that the doctors have updated that is ‘slowly recovering’ from it. More details on his health are awaited. Ever since the news about his surgery has started surfacing on social media, his fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital

Now, ANI informed that after undergoing the surgery, the actor will be discharged today.

“Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently, will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today: Hospital authorities”, the doctors said.

(Photo: Grover's Twitter account)

Simi Garewal who was shocked to know about the actor’s surgery took to Twitter and wrote, “Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own." Praying that the comedian recovers fast, Simi further added, "I pray he recovers fast. He has a formidable talent & I'm a huge fan!!".

Apart from his stint on television, Sunil had also impressed fans with his characters in films and web shows. He was recently seen in Bharat, Pataakha, Tandav with Saif Ali Khan, Sunflower among others that won him appreciation and love from the fans.

The actor has not shared any updates himself about his illness. More details about the development are awaited. Meanwhile, earlier, the actor had made a funny Instagram post on 'influencers.' He'd shared a picture of a cat showing off the swag. The comedian often entertains the audience with his witty posts. Grover also shared several glimpses from his shooting sets of the next web show which he was shooting on snow-clad mountains.

IMAGE: Instagram/whosunilgrover