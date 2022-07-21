Sunil Grover To Return As Dr Mashoor Gulati In 'TKSS'? Fans React To New Promo Video

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover's stint on The Kapil Sharma Show was quite enjoyed by his fans and followers all across. The actor's getup as Dr Mashoor Gulati and his rib-tickling punchlines garnered appreciation from all across. After Sunil made it to the headlines post bypass surgery, he is all set to return back to work.

Sunil who is completely recuperated from the illness was recently seen in the new show India's Laughter Champion. For the unknown, India's Laughter Champion is a new show launched by Sony TV, replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. The new one provides a platform for India's comedians to showcase their talent.

Sunil Grover to return to The Kapil Sharma Show?

A new promo video dropped by Sony Tv shows a surprise element. Sunil Grover as Dr. Mashoor Gulati will be seen making a comeback to the screens after a long time while leaving fans rolling with his hilarious jokes. The new show is hosted by Rochelle Rao.

The video begins with a confused Sunil as Dr. Mashoor Gulati steps on the stage and gets shocked to see Archana Puran Singh in the judge's seat. He then teases her along with Rochelle while leaving the audience in splits with their fun banter. The caption of the promo read, "Aa rahe hai Dr. Mashoor Gulati aur comedy ke surma aapko hasi se lot-pot karne! Dekhiye India's Laughter Champion, shanivaar aur ravivaar, raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony TV par!". Fans are extremely excited to see Sunil Grover on the screens after a long hiatus.

One of the users commented below the video and wrote, "Welcome Sunil sir happy to see you on the floor." Another fan of the actor expressed his happiness and wrote, "Most emotional moment for all Audiences who eagerly waiting for This Made man." A third user echoed similar sentiments and commented, "Come back to tkss please."



Meanwhile, Grover received an enormous fan following after playing the character of Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. However, after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma, he quit the show and never returned. Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on 'Gangs of Filmistaan. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated.

IMAGE: Instagram/sonytvofficial