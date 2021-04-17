Sunil Grover Urges To Wear Masks, Fans Say 'will Take Dr Gulati's Suggestions Seriously'

Actor and standup comedian Sunil Grover took to his social media handle to advise his fans to wear masks, amid rising cases in the country. In an attempt to break the chain and reduce the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country, the Maharashtra CM recently announced 15-day restrictions. Several businesses are brought to halt again and the shooting for TV shows and films have also been halted in the state. In light of this, Sunil took to social media to advise his fans to stay safe.

Sunil Grover's latest tweet gets quirky replies

Mask on Please ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 16, 2021

Sunil Grover tweeted and asked his fans to wear masks, and stay safe. Many of Sunil Grovers fans on social media, replied to the actor's tweet. A Twitter user enquired about the latter's health and tweeted, 'Howz you Sunil Paaji?'. One of his followers also sent him a selfie wearing a mask and wrote, 'Mask On'. A Twitter user replied to the actor's tweet and wrote, 'Sure sir you also stay safe. Sunil Grover had gained immense popularity because of his character as Dr Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi, on The Kapil Sharma Show. Keeping in mind of his character as a doctor, one of Sunil Grover's fan tweeted, 'Now DR. Mashoor gulati has advised so take it seriously'(sic).

Howz you sunil paaji ? I wish your health is good .Your frnd @iamchoreographer ðŸ‘ — @iamchoreographerðŸ‘ (@chinuyoyo17) April 16, 2021

Sure sirðŸ™ðŸ™ you also stay safe sirðŸ™ðŸ™ — Subhashish Das (@subh977) April 16, 2021

Ab aapne bola hai toh we shall follow! — Anamika Mittal (@inu_mittal) April 16, 2021

Now DR. Mashoor gulati has advised so take it seriously — Kamlendra Singh (@Kamlend32410971) April 16, 2021

Sunil Grover often shares funny videos and reels on his Instagram account. He recently shared a video of him dancing after lunch. However, the video only included footage of his feet, while he laid on his bed. The song Ilahi played in the background and Sunil Grover moved his feet efficiently and added a funny caption, "Easy Dance after lunch during the lockdown"(sic).

On the work front, Sunil Grover made his digital debut with the web series Tandav. The political thriller series which released on Amazon Prime Video was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It starred an ensemble cast of actors like Saif Ali Khan, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Dino Morea and Anup Soni. The series revolved around the dark corners of Indian politics, where people will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. Sunil Grover also announced that he will be a part of an upcoming web series, Sunflower.

(Image Source: Sunil Grover/Instagram)