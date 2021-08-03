Sunil Grover's 44th Birthday: 7 Lesser-known Facts About The Audience's Favourite 'Gutthi'

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is known for his comic timings and the efforts that he puts into every character he plays. Grover has come a long way in his acting career as he recently played the lead role in the Zee5 web series, Sunflower. While the actor now enjoys a fanbase of millions, he had had his fair share of struggle in the industry. He has been a part of several hit comedy shows, including Comedy Night With Kapil, where he brought the iconic character of Gutthi to fame. The actor further joined the same cast in The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr Mashoor Gulati and won millions of hearts. Sunil Grover is celebrating his 44th birthday today. On the Tandav actor's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him.

Lesser-known facts about comedian Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover was born in Sirsa, Haryana. Before making his career in acting, the actor completed his master's degree in theatre from Punjab University, Chandigarh. In his early days, Sunil Grover worked as an RJ for Radio Mirchi. The actor hosted the show Hansi Ke Phuware and played the role of Sudarshan aka Sud. The actor also worked with legendary comedian Jaspal Bhatti in his initial days in the industry and was featured in his several shows. Grover tried his hands on literally everything as he also did a ramp walk gig for Mandira Bedi. The actor sported a saree collection in the show. He made his TV debut with the show Chala Lallan Hero Banne. Sunil Grover once revealed that his iconic character of Gutthi was inspired by one of his college classmates. Grover had also played a small role in the film Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha starring Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

On his work front

Sunil Grover has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. The actor used to mimic several Bollywood stars during his appearance on reality shows or some fillers. He also played a role in Sab TV's silent comedy show Gutur Gu from 2010 to 2014. He is known for portraying the roles of Gutthi and Dr Gulati in Kapil Sharma's talk shows. Grover recently appeared in the web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan. He also starred in the show Sunflower, which is currently streaming on Zee5. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.5.

