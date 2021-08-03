Sunil Grover's 44th Birthday: 7 Lesser-known Facts About The Audience's Favourite 'Gutthi'

Quick links:
IMAGE: SUNIL GROVER'S INSTAGRAM
Actor and comedian Sunil Grover is known for his comic timings and the efforts that he puts into every character he plays. Grover has come a long way in his acting career as he recently played the lead role in the Zee5 web series, Sunflower. While the actor now enjoys a fanbase of millions, he had had his fair share of struggle in the industry. He has been a part of several hit comedy shows, including Comedy Night With Kapil, where he brought the iconic character of Gutthi to fame. The actor further joined the same cast in The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr Mashoor Gulati and won millions of hearts. Sunil Grover is celebrating his 44th birthday today. On the Tandav actor's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about him.
Sunil Grover has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time. The actor used to mimic several Bollywood stars during his appearance on reality shows or some fillers. He also played a role in Sab TV's silent comedy show Gutur Gu from 2010 to 2014. He is known for portraying the roles of Gutthi and Dr Gulati in Kapil Sharma's talk shows. Grover recently appeared in the web series Tandav starring Saif Ali Khan. He also starred in the show Sunflower, which is currently streaming on Zee5. The show has an IMDb rating of 7.5.
