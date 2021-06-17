Last Updated:

Sunil Lahiri Mourns Demise Of His 'Ramayan' Co-star, Chandrashekhar

Sunil Lahiri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, tweeted about the demise of actor Chandrashekhar, who played Sumant in the show, mourning his loss.

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar, who was well-known for portraying the role of Sumant in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana (1987), passed away on 16 June, at the age of 98. His Ramayan co-star Sunil Lahiri, who had portrayed the role of Lakshman in the show, gave tribute to the late actor via a tweet and an Instagram post. Read on to know more about it.

Veteran actor Chandrashekhar's death at 98

As per reports, actor Chandrashekhar passed away due to an age-related illness. After his passing away, actor Sunil Lahiri posted a message on his Twitter for his co-star from the Ramayan cast, giving him tribute and sending prayers to his departed soul. In the tweet, he remembered the actor by recalling his jovial and humble nature, and also prayed for his family’s strength during this tough time. Sunil Lahiri shared the message on both his Twitter and his Instagram. Take a look at the post from Sunil Lahiri's Twitter here:

Besides Sunil Lahiri, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the show, also posted a tweet, mourning the loss of his co-star. Praying for his soul to attain peace, Arun Govil also wrote in the tweet that he will miss the actor. Take a look at his tweet here:

Notable works of the veteran actor

Apart from playing the role of King Dashratha’s Prime Minister, Sumant, late actor Chandrashekhar had also played supporting characters in multiple films of the Hindi film industry. Starting his acting career in 1950, with brief roles in movies like Bebas, Nirdoshi, and Daag, he later starred in supporting roles in films like Kati Patang, Ajnabee, Sharaabi, and many others. 

Chandrashekhar had also directed and produced two Hindi feature films. The first film was Cha Cha Cha, in which he also starred in the lead role alongside Helen. The film, which was released in 1964, also starred actors Om Prakash, Iftekhar, and Aruna Irani. His second film as a director was Street Singer, which was released in 1966. He had also worked as a lead actor in films like Surang, Kavi, Mastana, Baradari, and Kali Topi Lal Rumal.

