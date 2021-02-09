Sunil Lahiri Shares Hilarious Take On Propose Day, Posts Warning On Instagram

The much-awaited Valentine's week is currently going on and on the occasion of Propose Day, falls on February 8. Actor Sunil Lahiri took to Instagram and shared a hilarious meme on it in context with his popular show Ramayan. Read on to know what he shared and how his fans reacted to it.

Sunil Lahiri's take on Propose Day

Actor Sunil Lahiri, most popularly known for playing the character of Lakshman, Lord Ram's younger brother, on the popular show Ramayan took to the social networking site on February 8 and shared a meme about Propose Day, one of the days in Valentine's week that lasts from February 7 to February 14. He is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares images from his travels, with his co-stars and throwback pictures from his younger days. The meme that he posted was in context with one of the scenes in Ramayan, where Raavan's sister Shurpanakha was rejected by Lord Ram's brother Lakshman. Sunil Lahiri's caption read, "Propose day warning..... ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚" You can see the meme here.

Sunil Lahiri's Instagram picture received more than 20k likes in a day and he enjoys a following of 143k on his social media handle. Fans and followers of the actor rushed to the comments section and reacted with laughing emoticons. While one comment read, "Jai ho sir accept nhi kiya apne ðŸ’ªðŸ˜ŽðŸ¤˜ðŸ˜…", while another read, "Too goood sirðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ™ŒðŸ»". You can see some of the comments here.

Recently, Sunil Lahiri was in the news as well for raising his voice against singer Rihanna tweeting for the farmer's protest. He took to Twitter to express his views and tweeted, "Rihanna or any other foreigner or country does not have any right to interfere in farmers' movement. Nation is capable to solve their own problems.". You can see his post here.

Rihanna ya Kisi Aur videshi ya desh ko Hamare Desh Ke Kisan Andolan ya Kisi bhi mamle Mein dakhal dene ka koi Hak Nahin Hai, Desh Saksham hai apni problem ko solve karne ke liye — Sunil lahri (@LahriSunil) February 6, 2021

His Ramayan co-actor Arun Govil, who played the character of Lord Ram in the hit series also shared his views on Twitter. He tweeted against the violence that had taken place in the national capital on the occasion of Republic Day. You can see his post here.

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤œ 26 à¤œà¤¨à¤µà¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤‰à¤¸à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¥ƒà¤·à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤›à¤µà¤¿ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤šà¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‰à¤—à¥à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¸à¤• à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤•à¤° à¤²à¤—à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤•à¤¿ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥‹à¤§à¥€ à¤¶à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥‹ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¤à¤• à¤à¤œà¥‡à¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤šà¤²à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) January 26, 2021

Image Credits: Sunil Lahiri Official Instagram Account

