Sunil Lahri Reminisces His On-screen Wedding With Ramayan So-star Dipika Chikhlia

Sunil Lahri is a popular actor best known for his role in the famous mythological television series, Ramayan. Sunil Lahri essayed the role of Lakshman in the serial. The actor recently shared a few pictures of a wedding ceremony from one of his shows in which one of his co-actors from Ramayan can also be seen.

Sunil Lahri cracks up fans with a hilarious caption

The actor shared a few pictures from the sets of Vikram Aur Betaal in which Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia can be seen getting married. The pictures are of the on-screen wedding scenes from the TV show in which Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia featured opposite each other. Sunil Lahri took to his Instagram handle and shared these pictures with a quirky caption. He stated that sometimes, fake film weddings become so real that even the real ones look fake.

He mentioned that in this marriage sequence from Vikram and Betaal, fans could see him and Dipika Chikhlia way before they were cast in Ramayan. Sunil Lahiri later added that he was told that the only difference between in a film wedding and a real one is that the actors did not take seven "pheras".

Sunil Lahri and Dipika Chikhlia’s pictures and the caption cracked up his fans as many of them took to the comment section to show how much they liked his pictures that revived so many memories. Take a look at how fans reacted to the fake wedding pictures from the sets of Vikram Aur Betaal.

Sunil Lahri also shared another picture from his shooting days and shared a hilarious incident along with it. Here’s the picture he shared from the sets of Ramayan.

In the picture, he can be seen standing alongside actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in a scene. In the caption, the actor shared a funny incident that happened while filming this particular scene. He stated that he never shared this incident with his fans and said that that the pillar on which he was leaning had actually broken due his weight. He added in the caption how the entire roof collapsed on them but nobody got hurt as the roof was made of grass. He ridiculed himself by saying that for a while he had forgotten that the pillar was fake and had thus leaned against it.

Image Source- Sunil Lahri & Dipika Chikhlia Instagram

