Sunil Lahri Rubbishes 'Ramayan' Co-star Arvind Trivedi's Death Rumours, Says 'he Is Fine'

After rumours of veteran actor Arvind Trivedi’s death who played Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan started making rounds on the internet, his co-actor Sunil Lahri squashed them with a post. Sunil took to Instagram and shared a picture with Arvind and requested everyone to refrain from spreading such rumour. He wrote that the world is grappling with the current uncertain times and he does not want people to spread such lies about anyone’s death.

He shared a picture of the senior actor from the show in his character as Ravana while the other was his picture hugging Arvind during their. He further wrote that 'Arvind Ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy'. "Nowadays, we are inundated with bad news because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this time, it was fake news about Arvind Trivedi ji (Raavan). I request those who are spreading such false rumours to refrain from doing so… By God’s grace, Arvind Ji is fine and I pray that God always keeps him healthy," wrote Sunil Lahri.

Several fans of the actor supported his request and took a sigh of relief after knowing about the health of the legendary actor while the rest called out those who spread fake news. One of the users wrote, "Stay healthy, stay Happy Lot's of love and respect to Both." Another user wrote " you are absolutely right. People should not be spreading such fake news especially about somebody's life." A third user echoed similar sentiments and prayed for the long life and well-being of both the actors.

This is not the first time that the actor’s demise rumours surfaced online. Last year his nephew Kaustubh Trivedi took to Twitter to confirm that the actor is ‘all good and safe’. He wrote, “Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi Lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is a request. Now please spread this. Thanks.” The mythological show Ramayan was written, produced, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The show, which was aired on Doordarshan in 1987, made a comeback on the small screen after the lockdown was announced last year. Doordarshan had claimed in a tweet that Ramayan created a ‘world record’ for the most-watched episode ever as 77 million viewers tuned in on April 16 last year amid the lockdown.

Dear all my uncle Arvind Trivedi lankesh is all good and safe. Stop spreading fake news it is request. Now please spread this. Thanks pic.twitter.com/XvmGnCPNy5 — Kaustubh b trivedi (@KaustubhbB) May 3, 2020

