Sunil Pal Takes Dig At Krushna Abhishek For Exiting 'TKSS'; Asks About His Future Plans

The new season of fans' beloved talk show The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return to television next month. Along with some new guests and sketches, the show will also see some new cast members. While most of the cast of the show is reprising their roles, the new season will not see Krushna Abhishek play the role of Sapna. Taking a dig at Krushna Abhishek's decision to exit the show, comedian Sunil Pal recently asked him about his future plans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, comedian Sunil Pal dropped a video of him addressing Krushna Abhishek's exit from TKSS. In the video, he mentioned that he came across the piece of news and does not understand why Krushna Abhishek took this decision. He further added that the actor had a great job in TKSS and asked him what he would do next. Taking a dig at the actor, Sunil Pal asked Krushna if he could do some "chhote mote" serials or "B and C grade films." In the end, Pal lauded Kapil Sharma for giving an opportunity to comedians and actors and wished Krushna his best.

Sunil Pal said, "I just heard that Krushna is quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. Why do they do such things? The show is having a good run, you are getting good work and money compared to other projects. What will you do after leaving the show? Those small shows or B and C-grade films. I don't understand what happens to these people. Kapil Sharma gave a platform, name and fame to these people and they leave him only. What harm will you cause to him? He is growing with every passing day and is earning immense name and fame. Anyways, all the best. Go and show us what you will do after leaving the show."

Why did Krushna Abhishek leave TKSS?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Krushna Abhishek himself confirmed that he will not be a part of the show's new season. When asked about the reason behind his decision, the Bol Bachchan star revealed that there were some agreement issues. Moreover, as per several reports, Krushna Abhishek decided to leave the show due to some salary issues. The new season of the show will arrive on SonyTv on 10 September 2022.

(Image: @sunilpalcomedian/@krushna30/Instagram)