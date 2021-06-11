Sunny Leone Asks Fans Who's Their Favourite 'Splitsvilla' Contestant; Read The Responses

Sunny Leone and Rannvijay Singha are currently hosting the 13th season of the dating reality show Splitsvilla. Leone has been frequently sharing updates from the sets of the show and shared another picture with all the contestants, asking her followers who were their favourite. Scroll along to take a look at the picture and the answers that were given by Leone’s followers.

Sunny Leone asks fans who is there favourite Splitsvilla 13 contestants; here are the answers

Leone took to her Instagram on June 11, 2021, and shared a picture of her and Rannvijay Singha with all the contestants of the ongoing Splitsvilla season. Both the hosts gave funky poses as the camera captured them, while the contestants had some goofy expressions too. In the caption, Sunny asked the question, “Which one is your fav?”.

Fans instantly took to the comments and started revealing their favourite contestants. While some wrote names, others just dropped emojis. The post has received over 230k likes since it was shared and here are some of the comments under it.

A glimpse at Sunny Leone’s Instagram

The actor recently did a meal drive across various locations in Mumbai, on June 6, 2021. She shared a bunch of pictures and videos while at it. She did everything from serving meals to handing out packaged meals. She wrote, “Today’s journey started here at @earthcafewaterfield where 1000 vegan meals were made. With my best friend @dirrty99 and my brother @hitendrakapopara, Ishika (17yr old), @amyaela from @milliondollarvegan @milliondollarvegan_india team and my team. I am Proud to be associated with Million Dollar Vegan and help support something I believe in. Which is hoping to make an impact on someone’s life even if it’s just for a moment. I know what I have done today is no where close to what others have done for people and humanity but every day I will try my best to be the best kindest human to people and animals everywhere. Love you all so much and please be safe!”.

Image: Sunny Leone Instagram

