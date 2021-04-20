Sunny Leone Goes For Morning Hike, Shares Pic On "The Beauty Of Kerala And Fresh Air"

On Sunday, Sunny Leone went for a morning hike in Kerala. Sunny shared a photo of herself standing on top of a hill on Instagram. She was wearing pink athletic wear and was taking a selfie. The actress was not wearing any make-up. She captioned the photo, "Morning hike, the beauty of Kerala, and fresh air." The beautiful landscape of Kerala with lush greenery and towering hills created a beautiful background for Sunny Leone’s picture. Sunny has returned to Kerala to begin filming for her forthcoming film Shero, a psychological thriller. She was recently in Kerala filming for the MTV reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Sunny Leone’s Instagram followers commented on the picture admiring both her and the background of her picture. They said that she looked very fresh and beautiful in the picture. Many people also said that the picture was gorgeous because of both the landscape of Kerala as well as the person who was in the photo. Some people even expressed their love for the actor. Most people commented using emojis that ranged from the heart emoji to the hug emoji expressing their feelings. The post has received a total of 1.2 million likes and 9,482 comments and still counting.

After her first visit to God's own land, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone appears to have fallen in love with Kerala. The stunning actress, who was in Kerala last month filming for Splitsvilla, has returned to the lovely state. The actress is currently filming for her upcoming Malayalam film, titled Shero. Shero, directed by Sreejith Vijayan, is billed as a psychological thriller. Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam are the languages in which the movie will be released. Sunny Leone's role as a South Indian woman in the movie has been confirmed by the film's director.

She made an appearance in the Malayalam film industry to perform a dance number for Mammootty's film Madhura Raja. Sunny Leone had announced Rangeela, her first Malayalam film, and the crew had completed half of the shoot before the pandemic. Due to the pandemic, the shoot of the film was brought to a halt and things slowed down.

