Sunny Leone Jokes About Playing "whack A Mole" With Rannvijay Singha On Splitsvilla X3 Set

After sharing a BTS photograph with the Splitsvilla X3 contestants, Sunny Leone has given fans a sneak-peek into the popular MTV reality show's set, yet again, with a candid photograph with co-host Rannvijay Singha. On Monday, the Ek Paheli Leela star took to Instagram to share her hilarious reaction to a BTS photograph with Rannvijay from Trivandrum, where the shooting of Splistvilla 13 has been held. Soon after her & Rannvijay's photograph surfaced on the internet, it was quick to catch netizens' attention and garnered immense love from fans.

Sunny Leone jokes about playing "whack a mole" with Rannvijay on 'Splitsvilla X3' set

Earlier today, i.e. June 1, 2021, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram handle to share a candid photograph with longtime Splitsvilla co-host Rannvijay Singha and joked about playing "whack a mole" with him on the set of the reality TV show's thirteenth season. Sunny donned a white printed tee over a high-waisted distressed red skirt paired with white sneakers in the photograph shared by her. On the other hand, Rannvijay sported a striped lilac jacket over a white tee and black pants, rounded off with white sneakers.

The Splitsvilla judges could also be seen making goofy expressions at each other as they held wooden mallets in their hands. Along with sharing the photograph, Sunny jokingly wrote, "Looks more like the game “whack a mole”!! @rannvijaysingha #SunnyLeone #SplitsvillaX3 #bts #OnSets #MtvSplitsvilla (sic)".

In no time after Sunny Leone's latest photograph surfaced on social media, ardent fans flocked to the comment section of her IG post to share their reaction on the same. Within three hours of posting, she & Rannvijay's photo garnered over a whopping 250k likes and more than 2.2k comments on Instagram. Take a look at some reactions below:

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of Splitsvilla X3, the makers of the show teased Sunny Leone's performance to her Raees song, Laila, ahead of contestants' silver connection challenge. In addition to Sunny's dance performance, the upcoming episode will also mark a special appearance by last season's finalists, Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer. Along with the teaser, its caption read, "Iss weekend 3 cheezein guaranteed hain- Entertainment, entertainment aur entertainment!"

