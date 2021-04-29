Sunny Leone Open Up On Shooting During Pandemic, Says, 'it Was Quite Difficult'

Sunny Leone is currently hosting Splitsvilla 13 along with Rannvijay Singha. She will also be seen playing a lead role in MX Player’s upcoming web series titled Anamika. The shooting of Sunny Leone's shows happened amidst the pandemic and recently the actor opened up about the difficulties she faced while shooting in an exclusive interview with Republic World. Read ahead to know more.

Sunny Leone on shooting amidst the ongoing pandemic

While sharing her experience, Sunny Leone said,

Shooting for Splitsvilla 13 was quite difficult at first because we all had to go through quarantine and be secluded. They really did take care of all these different things so that we could shoot in an environment where we didn’t have to wear masks and everyone was quarantined and was in a bio-bubble, a real one. No one was allowed to be in or out. If you went out and came back in, you would be quarantined.

She also revealed that her team used to get tested at least once a week, she said,

So, in that way it was great with Anamika because we all kept getting tested and I’m super, super paranoid about getting coronavirus because I have three small children and other people living in my house. I think it has been this way for most people out there. So for me it was extremely important that we take care and get tested. My team and I used to get tested every five days. If not every five days, atleast once a week to make sure so that we could clear the previous weeks that everybody was safe. I think that’s the biggest thing, to stay safe and everybody around you wearing masks.

More about Sunny Leone's shows

Splitsvilla 13 premiered on March 6, 2021. The show revolves around young men and women who try to find their perfect partner while going through challenging tasks. On the other hand, Anamika is directed by Vikram Bhatt and also stars Sonnalli Seygall along with Sunny Leone. Production of the show is delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from this, Sunny is set to make her Malayalam debut with Santosh Nair's film, Rangeela.

